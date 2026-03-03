CHEGA calls for strict control of immigration in Madeira.

The CHEGA MP states that Madeira is facing what he calls “a silent invasion,” warning of clear signs of changes in the social dynamics in certain areas of the city, where, he says, from certain hours onwards, there are constant gatherings of immigrants, mostly from Hindustan.

According to Francisco Gomes, regional authorities and citizens cannot ignore what he considers to be an accelerated phenomenon, fueled by national open-door policies that have transformed Portugal into one of the European countries with the highest migratory growth in recent years.

In a press release, the deputy argues that Madeira’s unique conditions — relative safety, favorable climate, small territorial size and cohesive social fabric — make the Region particularly attractive for settling down, but also more vulnerable to rapid and profound impacts when there is no rigorous control.

Francisco Gomes also warns that the scarce resources at the level of policing and surveillance create an environment where the perception of impunity and lack of authority can grow, advocating for an immediate reinforcement of resources and a more demanding immigration policy.

The deputy makes a direct appeal to the people of Madeira to defend the identity, culture and tradition of the Region, stating that the history of Madeira has been built over more than six centuries of work, faith and cultural roots.

The CHEGA party reaffirms that it will continue to advocate for strict entry controls, reinforcement of security forces, and clear integration policies, ensuring that Madeira remains a safe territory, culturally cohesive and faithful to its historical identity.

And he concluded: “There is no place in Madeira, nor in Portugal, for a religion like Islam, which advocates the subjugation of women, pedophilia, holy war, and the slaughter of animals. This land is ours, and whoever wants to be here must respect us.”

