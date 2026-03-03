Strong winds cause 50 flight cancellations at Madeira Airport

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Strong winds are once again affecting operations at Madeira Airport today, Tuesday the 3rd.

There are 96 scheduled flights today, between 00:00 and 23:55. However, as of 08:30am, according to the ANA Aeroportos de Portugal website, 50 flights had been cancelled — 25 arrivals and 25 departures — all cancelled before departure.

TAP Air Portugal has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from Madeira today.

Nevertheless, this early morning two easyJet Europe aircraft landed in Santa Cruz: the first from Porto, which landed at 07:42, and the second from Paris, France, arriving at 08:21.

At the same time, there were five aircraft en route to Madeira — four from Eurowings and one from easyJet — all coming from different cities in Germany.

During the early morning hours, the wind blew with gusts reaching 107 km/h at 2:00 AM in the Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço area. In the last hour, the recorded speed did not exceed 83 km/h at 7:30 AM, with an average wind speed of 48.2 km/h.

Yesterday, Monday, due to the strong winds that battered the airport area for much of the day, 92 flights were cancelled, corresponding to 47 arrivals and 45 departures.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy