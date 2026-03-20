Classified pedestrian routes will be passable from tomorrow.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that, starting this Saturday, March 21st, most of the classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be passable, however, there are exceptions.

The IFCN’s social media post states that the following routes remain closed:

• PR 1 Areeiro Trail

• PR 1.2 Pico Ruivo Trail

• PR 1.3 Encumeada Trail

• PR 7 Levada do Moinho

• PR 10 Levada do Furado

• PR 16 Levada Fajã do Rodrigues

• PR 17 Pinnacle and Leaf Path

• PR 20 Vereda do Jardim do Mar

• PR 27 Plateau Glacier

• PR 28 Levada da Rocha Vermelha

• PR 3 Levada do Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)

The following trails are already partially passable: PR 4 Levada do Barreiro and PR 12 Caminho real da Encumeada – a passable route from Boca da Corrida to km 3.5.

It also mentions that the Forest Road linking Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro remains closed.

“Given that the pedestrian routes are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion, we emphasize the need for special caution when using them, as well as strict compliance with safety regulations,” he explains.

The IFCN requests that if any anomalous situation is detected on pedestrian routes (such as fallen rocks, branches or trees obstructing the path, or any other occurrence), it should be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

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