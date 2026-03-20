Fuel prices rise less in Madeira.

Next week, as DIÁRIO revealed in its print edition this Friday, the expected increase in fuel prices in Madeira will be “8.6 cents per liter for gasoline and 9.6 for diesel,” values ​​lower than initially estimated, in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the current international situation, Miguel Albuquerque revealed this morning.

The President of the Regional Government stated that the Executive will intervene in the tax on petroleum products (ISP) to curb the increase: “Thanks to this instrument we have with the ISP, we continue to ensure that fuels in Madeira remain cheaper,” he stressed, guaranteeing that prices in the Region remain below those in mainland Portugal.

During a visit to the company ‘Classe M – Frutas & Verduras’ in Caniçal, Albuquerque acknowledged the uncertainty of the current economic context, marked by international instability: “The outlook is for an increase in inflation, we’ll see.”

The governor ruled out, for now, any further measures: “No, what I just said is what will happen next week.” He assured, however, that the Government will continue to adopt “specific interventions” to ensure the competitiveness of the regional economy and reduce the costs associated with production.

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