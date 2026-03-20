The 9th Tour of Madeira along the Royal Road starts tomorrow.

The 9th Tour of Madeira along the Royal Road 23 begins tomorrow, promoted by the Madeira Royal Road Association. The initiative, which takes place between March 21st and 28th, will cover approximately 200 km, crossing 37 parishes and 10 municipalities on the island.

The first day starts at the Church of Estreito da Calheta, arriving in Ribeira Brava, on a stage called “Sugar Cult,” crossing 17 historical and cultural places of worship. Around eighty hikers are participating, 47 of whom will complete the entire circuit.

The organization warns of possible delays for participants coming from abroad due to the bad weather affecting Madeira Airport, anticipating that they will join the group on Sunday, thus ensuring their participation in this edition.

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