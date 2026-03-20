Several flights to and from Madeira Airport have been cancelled.

At the moment the first flights of the day have landed without problems.

At least 18 flights to and from Madeira International Airport were cancelled today due to the bad weather that has been affecting the archipelago in recent days, caused by the passage of Storm Therese.

According to information available at 07:30 on the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website, seven flights to and from Madeira Island were cancelled at Madeira Airport.

At Lisbon and Porto airports, 11 flights to Madeira Island, both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled.

The Madeira archipelago has been affected in recent days by rain and strong winds with gusts of 70 kilometers per hour due to the influence of depression Therese.

Due to the bad weather, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island due to the forecast of sometimes heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms until 10:00 on Sunday.

IPMA has also issued a yellow warning for the south coast of Madeira Island due to rough seas, with waves from the west/southwest expected to reach 4 to 5 meters until 9:00 AM today.

The yellow warning is issued by IPMA whenever there is a risk to certain activities that depend on the weather conditions.

From Diário Notícias

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