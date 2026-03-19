Secrets Kept in Daylight

by Lize-Mari De Abreu

20 March – 13 May

Stillness is a gift. When the world finally slows and the noise falls away, beauty begins to speak. Madeira gave me that silence — the space to pause, to breathe, to truly see.

These drawings are love letters to the unhurried. Hours dissolving into the curl of a petal, the delicacy of a feather, the quiet symphonies hidden in plain sight. Details that only reveal themselves to those willing to wait.

Line by line, ink becomes witness. Each stroke made with intent. Each piece, an invitation — to slow down, look closer, and discover what was always there, waiting to be seen.

This is Madeira through my eyes.

RESTOCK Gallery

Loja 11

inside Armazem do Mercado

Funchal

(near to Madeira Medical Centre)

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