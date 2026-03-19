34 flights cancelled at Madeira Airport this Thursday.

Operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo have been severely hampered this Thursday, March 19th, due to the effects of Storm Therese, namely strong gusts of wind and precipitation.

According to data collected at 6:30 PM, a total of 34 flights were canceled, including 17 arrivals and 17 departures at Santa Cruz airport, between 11:00 AM and 10:55 PM, affecting thousands of passengers to and from various national and European cities.

Although data from the Santa Catarina weather station, near the airport, is unavailable, it is known that the highest wind gust in Madeira this Thursday was recorded at the Chão do Areeiro station, which registered 114 km/h at 3:30 PM. The second highest was recorded at the Caniçal station, with a maximum wind speed of 110 km/h at 2 PM.

Weather conditions will worsen tonight. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has issued an orange warning for precipitation, sometimes heavy, persistent and accompanied by thunderstorms, valid for the South Coast and mountainous regions of Madeira, between 9 pm tonight and 6 am on Friday.

From Diário Notícias

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