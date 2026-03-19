Storm Therese is affecting normal operations at Madeira Airport arrivals, with some flights cancelled and others diverted.

At least 13 flights are listed as cancelled in the arrivals section.

A Jet2.com flight from Birmingham is scheduled to arrive at 5:50 PM, and an EasyJet Europe flight from London is expected at 5:45 PM. A Ryanair plane from Lisbon is scheduled to arrive at 8:10 PM.

As a result, departures are being cancelled or delayed.

Moments ago, the Funchal Port Authority issued a warning for very strong winds, as well as strong sea swells.

A Ryanair flight that diverted to Porto Santo is now returning to Lisbon.

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