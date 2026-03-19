Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Storm Therese is affecting normal operations at Madeira Airport arrivals, with some flights cancelled and others diverted.

At least 13 flights are listed as cancelled in the arrivals section.

A Jet2.com flight from Birmingham is scheduled to arrive at 5:50 PM, and an EasyJet Europe flight from London is expected at 5:45 PM. A Ryanair plane from Lisbon is scheduled to arrive at 8:10 PM.

As a result, departures are being cancelled or delayed.

Moments ago, the Funchal Port Authority issued a warning for very strong winds, as well as strong sea swells.

A Ryanair flight that diverted to Porto Santo is now returning to Lisbon.

 

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