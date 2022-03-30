CONCERT FOR PEACE WITH 3,220 EUROS FOR UKRAINE

3,220 euros is the value of the box office revenue of the Concerto for Peace, in a solidarity action that will take place at the Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater.

Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, has just delivered the check – the amount of which reverts to Ukraine refugees – to Valentyna Chan, representative of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal.

The Concert for Peace will have as protagonists the Academic Orchestra of the Conservatory, which will be conducted by professor and conductor Francisco Loreto, Carla Moniz (soprano) and Alberto Sousa (tenor), teachers of this institution.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...