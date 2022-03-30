CONCERT FOR PEACE WITH 3,220 EUROS FOR UKRAINE

3,220 euros is the value of the box office revenue of the Concerto for Peace, in a solidarity action that will take place at the Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater.

Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, has just delivered the check – the amount of which reverts to Ukraine refugees – to Valentyna Chan, representative of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal.

The Concert for Peace will have as protagonists the Academic Orchestra of the Conservatory, which will be conducted by professor and conductor Francisco Loreto, Carla Moniz (soprano) and Alberto Sousa (tenor), teachers of this institution.

  1. Would have paid three times the ten euro entry fee for this concert Tobi. Not only for the amazing talent but for the choice of music, so moving and expertly executed – not least Land of Hope and Glory, which had me weeping buckets! followed by Nessum Dorma. Both vocalists were superb, as were the academics of the orchestra of the academy. We support as many concerts as we are able of the Madeira Classical Orchestra, but this was obviously something really unique and made us feel great empathy for the Ukrainian people, even their representative’s speech was very moving to witness although we couldn’t understand a word she was saying !! Well done Madeira, lovely to see a full house at the Balthazar, I am sure they could have filled the Congress Centre.

