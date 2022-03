The Regional Commission Against Price Increases promotes, tomorrow, Thursday 31 March, at 6 pm, in the city of Funchal, next to Quinta Vigia, a protest horn against the increase in prices in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

This initiative intends to be a protest action against the increasing price escalation.

The Regional Commission Against Price Increases appeals to the population so that tomorrow, at 6 pm, they come to honk their cars next to Quinta Vigia.

From Jornal Madeira

