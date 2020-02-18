The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere also issued a warning for maritime unrest on the North coast and for Porto Santo, in force until 9 am tomorrow, also realizing that the waves will be from the Northwest with 4 to 5 meters in height, changing direction and turning north and decreasing to 3 to 4 meters. On the South coast, the waves will be from the Southwest with 1.5 to 2.5 meters, gradually passing to waves from the Southeast with 1 to 1.5 meters. The water temperature remains at 19ºC.

As for the remaining forecasts for today, the IPMA says that it will be a day with generally cloudy skies, with periods of rain, especially in the northern and highlands, moving to light showers from early afternoon. The wind will be moderate to strong (25 to 40 km / h) from the Northeast, with gusts up to 65 km / h at the eastern and western ends of Madeira, being strong (40 to 50 km / h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 85 km / h. A small drop in maximum temperature is expected.

Looking ahead the weather looks a little unsettles and wind could be the main feature over the weekend. Friday looks a very wet day, then over the weekend through to Monday the wind looks pretty strong, which could cause a few problems at the airport.

Wind guru is showing strong winds for this period at the moment, but this can always change.