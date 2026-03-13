Conflict diverts cruise ships to Madeira

The conflict in the Middle East has forced the Costa cruise company to update its schedule for the winter of 2026/2027, reinforcing its presence in the Macaronesian islands, including Madeira. The new strategy foresees renewed itineraries between the region and the Canary Islands.

One of the main highlights of the program is the deployment of the Costa Smeralda cruise ship to the Canary Islands region, where it will operate a new seven-day weekly itinerary that includes stops in Madeira. In a statement issued, the company emphasizes that the decision will allow it to “significantly increase passenger capacity and enhance the experience offered in the Region.”

The company believes that the Canary Islands and Madeira remain among the most sought-after winter destinations. In the statement, it notes that “the islands continue to be among the most popular winter destinations thanks to their mild climate, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural heritage.”

Initially, the Costa Pacifica was also scheduled to operate in the Canary Islands and Madeira region. However, after a planned period of maintenance in a shipyard, it will be repositioned in the western Mediterranean.

In this context, it will begin offering seven-day cruises to various destinations in the region, as well as longer trips to southern Europe and North Africa. According to the company, the new program will include “a selection of particularly attractive destinations to visit during the winter, offering passengers new opportunities for discovery.”

The reorganisation of the schedule is obviously related to the international situation. The Costa cruise company has decided not to operate itineraries in the Middle East during the winter of 2026/2027, explaining that the decision was made to “ensure that every Costa trip is relaxing, enjoyable and worry-free,” given that “the outlook for the Middle East remains uncertain for the next season.”

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