Cruises: Three cancellations due to bad weather

Bad weather caused by Storm Therese led to the cancellation of three cruise ship calls at the Port of Funchal.

Marella Explorer 2, Carnival Glory and Silver Ary have opted for alternative ports in order to avoid the consequences of Storm Therese, which is influencing the weather in the Northeast Atlantic until next weekend.

The Marella was scheduled to make a 12-hour stopover today, bringing approximately 1,700 passengers and 750 crew members to Funchal. It is currently sailing in the Cruise Atlantic Islands (CAI) region, with port calls at Gran Canaria, Tenrife, La Palma, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote. This was to be the ship’s final stop in Madeira this season.

In the case of the Carnival Glory, which was scheduled to arrive on Friday, it would have been its inaugural stop in Funchal. The ship, built in 2003, with a capacity to carry up to 3,500 passengers and 1,150 crew members, is usually based in the Caribbean, but is currently undertaking a transatlantic voyage between the United States (Orlando) and Spain (Barcelona). Its first visit to Madeira is therefore postponed.

Finally, the Silver Ray, with around a thousand people on board, including passengers and crew, was scheduled to spend the weekend in the Port of Funchal. Arrival was scheduled for 7:00 AM on Saturday and departure for 5:00 PM on Sunday.

From Jornal Madeira

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