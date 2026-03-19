Tourist who went missing in Ribeiro Frio found dead.

The Croatian tourist who had been missing since yesterday in Ribeiro Frio has been found dead.

Elements of the Mountain Search, Rescue, Relief and Salvage Brigade of the Public Security Police (PSP) located the man, around 75 years old, who had become separated from the group with whom he was hiking the classified Vereda dos Balcões trail.

The confirmation of this outcome was given to DIÁRIO by Tiago Miranda. The spokesperson for the Regional Command of the PSP (Public Security Police) indicated that the tourist was found near the levada (irrigation channel), and the circumstances that led to his death are unknown.

The foreign man was part of a group of about 50 people with whom he hiked the Vereda dos Balcões yesterday. After visiting the viewpoint overlooking the Fajã da Nogueira valley, on their way back to the starting point, they noticed he was missing, and the authorities were alerted to the incident around lunchtime.

Initially, two officers from the Santana Squad were mobilized to the scene, and only at the beginning of the night was the PSP’s Mountain Search, Rescue, Relief and Salvage Brigade mobilized, but the weather conditions and the darkness led to the suspension of the searches in the early morning, with them being resumed today.

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