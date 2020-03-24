The Public Security Police is making efforts in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the technical engineer of the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure who was positive in the test for coronavirus, forcing the closure of the entire space of the regional secretary space located in Campo da Barca.

JM knows that the patient disregarded the quarantine order and that the authorities will already be trying to understand where the patient will be.

The situation is delicate in view of the associated contagion risks.

From JM

OMG how can they let a patient disappear. This is not good n rws if he is going around spreading it, they should have put a photo of the idiot up to help track him down.