Civil Protection warns of restrictions in several areas of Madeira.

The Regional Civil Protection Service has just reported on the various road restrictions and access points affected following the passage of Storm Therese, which brought snow, strong winds, heavy rainfall and a sharp drop in temperatures to the region.

In Calheta , the following roads are affected: access to the village promenade, the Estrada do Rochão road up to Paul da Serra, the Caminho do Salão road, the Paul do Mar quay, the ER 105 road in Porto da Vila, the ER 209 road in Paul da Serra, and the ER 210 road in Fonte do Bispo.

In Câmara de Lobos , the following roads are subject to restrictions: Estrada da Boca dos Namorados, access to Vigário beach and the pier, Estrada da Corrida, and Estrada José Avelino Pinto, in the parish of Estreito.

In Funchal , the restrictions apply to the Estrada Florestal between Eira do Serrado and Pico do Areeiro, to the ER 202 between Poiso and Pico do Areeiro, and to the ER 203 above Abrigo do Pastor.

In the municipality of Machico , the Porto da Cruz dock is experiencing restrictions.

In Ponta do Sol , access to path no. 28 – Cova dos Louros, Levada Nova, Levada do Moinho, the Ponta do Sol pier and the Madalena do Mar pier were affected.

In Porto Moniz , access to Praia da Laje, the Aquarium swimming pools, the Seixal pier, and the Porto Moniz pier is restricted.

Finally, in Santana , Regional Road 218 between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira is closed.

Also this morning, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informed that all classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be temporarily closed, following weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Furthermore, the Forest Road linking Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also remain closed during this period.

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