Video illustrates snowfall in the highlands of Madeira.

The video captured by Edie Jampas clearly illustrates the snowfall that occurred this morning in the higher areas of Madeira, following the passage of Storm Therese.

In the images, which show the route between Montado do Pereiro and Poiso, it is possible to observe the ground and trees completely covered in white.

Several people have also shared various images on social media showing the snow that has fallen over the mountains of Madeira, a result of this meteorological event, which has been happening since yesterday.

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