‘Mais Santa Cruz’ regrets that the agricultural market in Santo António da Serra remains closed.

The agricultural market in Santo António da Serra remains closed, almost nine months after the start of the renovation works, without a concrete date for reopening, warns the Mais Santa Cruz Coalition, which says it is closely monitoring the process. It also considers that the increasing delay confirms the lack of planning and characterises the project as rushed and motivated by electoral reasons.

The intervention, initially planned to last only three months, has faced successive postponements, forcing farmers and traders to continue selling products by the roadside.

The coalition considers this situation regrettable and undignified, highlighting the direct impact on local producers who depend on the market to sell their produce.

The uncertainty extends even further to the future occupation of the sales spaces, as the criteria that will govern the market’s operation have yet to be disclosed, increasing uncertainty among users of the space. “At a time when transparency and predictability are essential, this uncertainty is deeply worrying,” states the Mais Santa Cruz Coalition.

In response to this situation, the councilors of the coalition will present a formal request for clarification at the City Council meeting this Thursday, which will take place in the parish of Santo António da Serra. The objective is to obtain updated information on the state of the works and on the criteria foreseen for the future use of the market, ensuring that the community has clear, complete and transparent information about the entire process.

From Jornal Madeira

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