Suspicions of abuse of power and malfeasance prompt searches by the PJ (Judicial Police) in Madeira.

The Polícia Judiciária (PJ) confirmed, in a statement, that searches were carried out at several public entities in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as part of investigations into suspected economic crimes and abuse of power, following the proceedings already reported yesterday by DIÁRIO.

According to the PJ (Judicial Police), through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, searches were carried out “on March 17th at the facilities of a Regional Secretariat, a public institute, and the headquarters of a commercial company.”

The allegations involve suspected crimes of economic participation in business and abuse of power, related to the acquisition of an IT service for managing the lifecycle of administrative offense proceedings and the history of offenders.

The PJ (Judicial Police) also indicates that, “yesterday, searches were also carried out at a Municipal Chamber in the RAM (Madeira Autonomous Region), aiming to collect evidence related to the crimes of prevarication and abuse of power, related to the manipulation of common competitive procedures for filling job positions in the technical assistant career.”

Both investigations are being led by the Funchal Public Prosecutor’s Office. Approximately ten criminal investigators, several teams of computer forensics experts, and a public prosecutor participated in the operations.

The now-confirmed investigations come after it was reported that the PJ (Judicial Police) had carried out searches in three public institutions in Madeira, reinforcing the scope of ongoing investigations in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

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