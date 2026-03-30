Gust reaches 116 km/h in Pico Alto

At Madeira Airport, winds have already exceeded 90 km/h.

This Monday is also being marked by strong winds in the Madeira archipelago, with records justifying the current ‘alert’ issued by IPMA and falling within the criteria for a yellow warning.

The strongest gusts were recorded in exposed areas at higher altitudes. At Pico Alto, the wind reached 116 km/h at 03:20, maintaining 108 km/h in the last hour (10:30). At Chão do Areeiro, the gust reached 98 km/h, while at Santa Cruz Airport, 90 km/h was recorded at 02:10.

Elsewhere in the archipelago, noteworthy speeds were recorded at 78 km/h in Monte, 73 km/h in Prazeres, and 74 km/h in Selvagem Grande, values ​​also consistent with the current warning level.

It is quite curious that in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço, a station which, due to its location at the easternmost point of Madeira Island, serves as a reference for the wind felt in the Airport area, the maximum gust recorded up to 11:00 was ‘only’ 69 km/h, below the threshold of the yellow warning for coastal regions, set at 70 km/h.

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