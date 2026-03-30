Wind leads to the cancellation of 27 flights to and from Madeira.

For the second consecutive day, strong winds are once again disrupting normal operations at Madeira International Airpor. As of noon on Monday, March 30th, 27 flights to and from Madeira have already been cancelled.

According to information available on the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website, 15 arrivals scheduled between 00:00 and 14:50 have been cancelled, and 12 departures have also been suspended.

As reported by DIÁRIO this morning, 15 arrivals and 18 departures were cancelled on Sunday due to the weather.

At this moment 3 flights are trying to land.

Like this: Like Loading...