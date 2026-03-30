Madeira under yellow warning due to strong winds, with gusts up to 110 km/h.

Listening to the wind last night, I was expecting a lot of flights already cancelled for today, but only a few have cancelled.

The island of Madeira is under a yellow warning today due to the forecast of strong winds, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) announced today.

The IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) said that the island will experience northeasterly winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the eastern and western extremes and up to 110 km/h in mountainous regions. In a statement, the IPMA added that the yellow warning will be in effect at least until 9:00 PM. As I write this is now extended till 6am Tuesday.

The wind coming from the North East makes it a little better for the airport, and at the moment the first flights have landed today, but expect some problems later.

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