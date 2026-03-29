Resident complains about road paved in October being full of potholes.

What should be a good thing for the residents of the São João Latrão site, in São Gonçalo, is, in fact, turning out to be a headache.

A resident complained to the newspaper today about the state of the street next to her house.

The road, which she claims was paved in October, “after days of rain and fog, damaging the quality of the pavement, as can be seen now,” “is already full of potholes. The first one appeared back in January.” Armed with several photos proving the state of the road, she states that the surface is giving way in several places and that “with the ground wet from the rain and on foggy days, you can’t see the potholes.”

Furthermore, he asserts that “they didn’t put up the light poles or anything. They never installed the poles,” adding that “there are some old ones, all crooked.” He laments that the safety of those who circulate there is at risk.

From Jornal Madeira

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