Passengers stranded in Porto Santo will travel on the ‘Lobo Marinho’ to Madeira.

Many passengers whose planes were diverted to Porto Santo this afternoon, unable to land at Madeira Airport due to wind, will continue their journey to Funchal aboard the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’. Taxis are the preferred mode of transport for tourists to reach the port.

Three aircraft landed in Porto Santo this afternoon on very windy days. Many passengers chose to disembark from the aircraft and opted to take the Porto Santo Line ferry to Madeira.

This is not the first time this situation has occurred this year. Earlier this month, when the region was hit by several depressions, the ‘Lobo Marinho’ was a ‘salvation’ for many tourists reaching the island of Madeira.

The ‘Lobo Marinho’ is scheduled to depart from Porto Santo at 8:00 PM this Sunday, arriving at the port of Funchal at 10:30 PM.

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