Port authority extends strong wind warning until tomorrow afternoon.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Port Authority of Funchal has updated the strong wind warning it issued for the Madeira archipelago, extending its coverage period until the end of the afternoon (6:00 PM) tomorrow.

The note signed by Navy Captain Bruno Ferreira Teles recalls the weather forecast received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere: fresh northeast wind (31 to 39 km/h) to very fresh (40 to 50 km/h), becoming very fresh (40 to 50 km/h) to strong (51 to 61 km/h); swell on the North coast from the northeast with a height of 2.5 to 3.5 meters and on the South coast with waves less than 1 meter high.

At this moment only 1 flight is cancelled for tomorrow,  the Transavia Amsterdam flight, and passengers have been rebooked for Tuesday.

 

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