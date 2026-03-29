Safe Away: revolutionising travel healthcare in Madeira

A holiday in Madeira promises breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. But for many travellers, the excitement of an international trip comes with a quiet worry. What happens if you feel unwell far from home? For several years, Safe Away has been transforming the way visitors experience healthcare on our beautiful island. Safe Away is a trusted health partner, offering an innovative approach to medical care that prioritises comfort, safety, and peace of mind.

A legacy of care: celebrating over 20,000 hotel visits.

Safe Away was founded by Hugo Ávila and Paulo Azevedo, two passionate local nurses who saw a crucial gap in tourist healthcare. While working in the public hospital until 2017, they frequently treated tourists who were not just unwell, but frightened by language barriers and long, stressful hospital waits.

They envisioned a better way. Since its founding, Safe Away has proudly completed more than 20,000 hotel visits to care for tourists in need. This incredible milestone reflects Safe Away’s established presence in the market and the deep trust travellers place in Safe Away’s dedicated team. It proves that when healthcare is delivered with empathy and expertise, it completely changes the travel experience.

The innovation of in-room medical care.

Falling ill while on holiday has traditionally involved facing unfamiliar bureaucracy, navigating new healthcare systems, enduring long waits in crowded rooms, and dealing with the challenge of explaining symptoms in a foreign language. Safe Away’s approach is centred on treating patients in their hotel room whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Safe Away brings professional, humanised healthcare directly to their accommodation. Its multilingual team of doctors and nurses is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether travellers require a routine check-up, an urgent consultation, or continuity of care for a pre-existing condition, help is always ready. Because the team speaks their language, guests will fully understand their treatment, allowing them to feel safe and supported instantly.

Complete peace of mind with Safe Away Protection.

Many cautious travellers wonder how to guarantee their safety before they even pack their bags. While traditional travel insurance is vital for financial reimbursement after a major event, it does not provide immediate, on-the-ground medical support.

That is why Safe Away created Safe Away Protection. This comprehensive service is designed exclusively for tourists visiting Madeira who want immediate access to personalised medical care. By subscribing to Safe Away Protection, you secure round-the-clock support without the need to visit a hospital. Safe Away handles everything from sudden fevers to regular medication management, such as INR checks or blood pressure monitoring. It is a proactive, hands-on service that ensures you are never alone during a health scare.

Enhancing the Madeira tourism experience.

Safe Away’s innovative model does more than treat illnesses; it helps safeguard valuable holiday time. With immediate and accessible care, Safe Away contributes to making Madeira a safer and more welcoming destination. This approach enables visitors to explore the island confidently, with the assurance that a dedicated medical team is always available through a simple phone call or the app.

Health concerns need not dampen the vacation spirit. With Safe Away, travellers can enjoy peace of mind, assured that their well-being is always a top priority. Safe Away Protection is designed to offer a worry-free holiday experience, providing expert care whenever needed and helping guests feel comfortable and supported during their stay in Madeira.

For more details on how Safe Away Protection can enhance your vacation experience, visit the Safe Away website or contact them directly.

https://safeaway.pt/safe-away-protection/

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