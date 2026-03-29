Seixal gains a new viewpoint at its natural pools

The parish of Seixal announced this Sunday the creation of a new viewpoint at the natural pools, a space designed to enhance one of the most emblematic landscapes on the north coast of Madeira.

In a post shared on social media, the Parish Council led by Xavier Castro highlights the “enormous untapped potential” existing in that location, emphasizing that the intervention aims to provide better conditions for both visitors and residents to appreciate the surrounding natural environment.

The new space, resulting from a three thousand euro investment by the Parish Council, represents a commitment to enhancing the area and creating scenic spots for enjoyment, in a region already recognized for the beauty of its volcanic formations and the uniqueness of its natural pools.

“We will continue to work together, more and better, to value what is ours and give it the prominence it deserves,” the municipality states in the same note.

It is worth highlighting that this new area is accessible free of charge to all residents of the Region. Tourists can only visit it after paying the entrance fee to the natural pools.

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