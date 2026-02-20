Luxury cruise ship makes a stop in Funchal

The Port of Funchal today received a visit from the Le Dumont D’Urville for a short five-hour stopover, arranged by Blatas.

The ship, from the Ponant line, arrived at 2:30 PM from Fort-de-France, the capital of Martinique, and departs for Malta at the end of the afternoon, around 7:00 PM. It is sailing with four passengers and 80 crew members, on a repositioning voyage from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.

Le Dumont D’Urville is a product of the Italian shipyards Fincantieri. It entered service in 2019 and is one of six Explorer-class ships in the Ponant fleet, designed for the luxury segment.

The Mein Schiff 7, which spent the night at Pontinha with 2,941 passengers and 1,039 crew members, continued its journey in the early afternoon (2:00 PM) to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. It was a stopover for JFM Shipping.

