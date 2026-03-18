Showers, hail, snow and thunderstorms are expected for this Wednesday.

The weather in Caniço de Baixo this morning is dry, calm, and sunny. I do not anticipate thunderstorms, as such events are uncharacteristic for this region and are predicted but never happen. I have observed that the IPMA’s weather predictions frequently exhibit inaccuracies lately, and apps are more reliable.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts for this Wednesday, March 18th, that the sky will be generally very cloudy, with showers that may be heavy at times, with hail and accompanied by thunderstorms.

Snowfall is expected in the highest points of Madeira Island, descending to 1200/1400 meters from early morning. The IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) has even issued a yellow warning due to the forecast and snowfall in the mountainous regions.

The wind will blow moderately to strongly (30 to 40 km/h), predominantly from the west/northwest, sometimes with gusts up to 70 km/h, blowing strongly (40 to 55 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 90 km/h, especially from the afternoon onwards. A drop in temperature is also expected.

Temperatures in Madeira will range between 11 and 16ºC, and in Porto Santo between 9 and 15ºC.

From Diário Notícias

The next 2 nights are going to feel very cold, so try to stay warm everyone.

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