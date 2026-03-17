Tourist falls on trail and is rescued by helicopter

A British woman in her 50s fell while walking along the Ponta de São Lourenço path on Tuesday afternoon, and the Regional Civil Protection Service’s air resources were mobilized to rescue her.

According to reports, the woman was injured in one of her legs, with a suspected fracture, and is currently unable to walk.

At 3 PM this Tuesday, the operation was still underway and involved resources from various organizations. On the ground were the Machico Municipal Firefighters, who reached the victim and provided initial assistance and stabilization. In addition to these firefighters and the personnel from the Helitransported Brigade of the Regional Civil Protection Service, the Portuguese Red Cross was also activated, mobilizing an ambulance to collect the tourist at the Civil Protection heliport.

From Jornal Madeira

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