The Areeiro and Pico Ruivo trails are closed due to weather conditions

The forest road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed.

Also with the forecasted snow, other roads are likely to be closed.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that, following the weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, some classified hiking trails will be temporarily closed.

According to the same group, the following trails remain closed while the warnings are in effect: PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro; PR 1.2 Vereda do Pico Ruivo; and PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal.

IFCN also adds that the Forest Road linking Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed during this period.

“All citizens are advised to comply with the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities, as well as to adopt responsible behaviors, avoiding risky situations,” he emphasizes.

After reopening, should any anomalous situations be detected on the pedestrian routes, such as fallen rocks, branches or trees obstructing the path, or any other occurrence, it is requested that they be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a yellow warning due to the forecast of snowfall in the mountainous regions of Madeira.

According to IPMA, the warning will be in effect for 24 hours, between 9 am on March 18 (Wednesday) and 9 am on March 19 (Thursday), with snow expected “above 1,500 meters of altitude, with accumulation up to 10 cm”.

From Diário Notícias

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