Snow in the mountains could accumulate up to 10 centimeters, prompting IPMA to issue a yellow warning.

The forecast of snowfall in the mountainous regions of Madeira prompted the issuance of a yellow warning by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), valid between 09:00 on Wednesday, March 18, and 09:00 on Thursday.

According to IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere), snowfall is expected above 1500 meters altitude, with accumulations that could reach 10 centimeters. Possible impacts include disruptions to road traffic, with roads restricted or closed, ice formation, as well as potential damage to structures and trees, and constraints on local supplies.

In addition to the snow, mountainous regions are also under a yellow warning due to precipitation, with showers that are sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, between 12:00 and 21:00 this Tuesday.

The north coast of Madeira will also be under a yellow warning for rough seas between 3:00 PM on Wednesday and midnight on Friday, with northwest waves expected to reach between 4 and 5 meters. This area is also under a warning for precipitation today.

On the south coast, a yellow warning for rough seas is in effect between 3:00 PM on Wednesday and 6:00 PM on Thursday, with southwest waves expected to reach between 4 and 4.5 meters in the western part. Warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms were also issued here throughout Tuesday.

In Porto Santo, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) issued a yellow warning for rough seas between 3:00 PM on Wednesday and midnight on Friday, with northwest waves between 4 and 5 meters, in addition to a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms during this Tuesday.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...