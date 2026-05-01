Photos illustrate the opening of the Flower Festival – Madeira 2026

It kicked off on Thursday with the opening of the Flower and Regional Products Market, comprised of 25 stalls. The President of the Regional Government, the President of the Funchal Municipal Council, and other dignitaries were present at the opening. See the images captured by Rui Silva, from ASPRESS.

The theme of this year’s edition is ’50 Years of Autonomy’, with an investment of over 1 million euros by the Regional Government, the largest ever for this event.

See all photos on this link From Diário Notícias

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