“The (labor) package is due to fall”

USAM initiates appeal for participation in the June general strike.

Hundreds of people participated in a May 1st demonstration in Madeira, organized by the Madeira Union of Trade Unions (USAM), marked by strong opposition to the changes to labor legislation proposed by the Government. The gathering took place near the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, followed by a march to the Funchal Municipal Garden, along a route where slogans such as “the package must fall” and “a salary increase is fair and necessary” were heard.

The initiative marked International Workers’ Day, also evoking the memory of the historical struggles of the labor movement. In statements to journalists, union leader Alexandre Fernandes highlighted the symbolism of the date, recalling that “140 years have passed since the famous Chicago massacre” and the fight for the establishment of the eight-hour workday. “We couldn’t let this day pass without being in the streets,” he stated, emphasizing that the mobilization stems from “all the issues concerning the world of work.”

At the heart of the protest was the so-called labor package, whose proposed revision of legislation is seen by the union structure as a step backward. “We are here to take another step in this fight,” stated Alexandre Fernandes, arguing that the proposed changes worsen the situation for workers and justify intensifying the struggle.

Among the main criticisms are the expansion of the working hours bank, changes to dismissal rules — particularly regarding just cause and the reinstatement of workers — and measures related to parental rights, such as breastfeeding and lactation. The leader also pointed to what he described as “attacks on the right to strike” and limitations on union activity, referring to the impediment of union structures accessing companies where there are no unionized workers.

Another point highlighted was the use of outsourcing, which, according to USAM, promotes layoffs followed by the hiring of external services, contributing to the precariousness of labor relations.

During the demonstration, an appeal was also launched to encourage participation in the general strike planned for June, as part of the mobilization promoted by the CGTP (General Confederation of Portuguese Workers). Alexandre Fernandes confirmed that this will be one of the central focuses of intervention in the coming weeks. “We have every reason for this general strike. There are more than enough reasons to participate,” he stated, adding that the next month will be dedicated to strengthening mobilization among workers.

The demonstration took place peacefully, under police guidance, as it involved the restriction of several roads, but with significant participation and a tone of firm opposition to the labor policies under discussion, on a May 1st that once again brought to the center of the regional public debate the demands for better wages, strengthened rights and greater social justice.

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