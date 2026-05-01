Violent attack on two women at the Lido

Two women were victims of an attack on Thursday morning in the Lido area of ​​Funchal, near the Biological Maritime Station.

According to a witness account, the victims were on their way to work when they were surprised from behind by a man who was nearby. The suspect allegedly attacked both suddenly, violently headbutting them.

One of the women, still in shock, tried to understand what was happening and was punched in the nose. The assailant also allegedly tried to kick the victims, displaying behavior described as aggressive and out of control.

The situation only avoided more serious consequences due to the intervention of bystanders who were driving by and stopped to help, causing the suspect to flee.

The victims were transported to the hospital and the police were called to the scene. A formal complaint is expected to be filed today.

According to the same source, the alleged aggressor is a homeless man known in the area for aggressive behavior, which has generated concern among residents and local workers.

From Diário Notícias

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