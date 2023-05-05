Tourist rescued unharmed

See the video. Mountain Rescue Team has already removed a foreigner who was trapped in the Ponta da Cruz área.

The tourist who was ‘trapped’ on the cliff in the Ponta da Cruz area, near Buraco do Fojo, was rescued unharmed.

The citizen was removed from the place of difficult access by the Mountain Rescue Team of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

The situation generated a large apparatus at the site given the amount of means involved in this operation. The BVM committed a total of four vehicles to help this man who, apparently, is drunk.

Like this: Like Loading...