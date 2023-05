The MSC Virtuosa is the giant of the seas that today punctuates the landscape of Funchal bay.

Arriving at the port of Funchal at 8 am, coming from Lisbon, this ship will not stay in the Region for long, however, leaving this afternoon, at 6 pm, for Las Palmas

Tomorrow, the Madeiran capital will receive the vessel Vasco da Gama, and Rhapsody of the Seas, departing from Miami, the following day, the 7th of May.

From Jornal Madeira

