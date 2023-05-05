Friday FotoTobi Hughes·5th May 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Jerry Harmyk taken from the north coast. From our deck last evening….. you can see Sao Vicente village, Sexial and Porto Moniz. Very spooky with a cloud hovering over the ocean….. like a scene from Star Wars! Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related