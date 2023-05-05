Friday Foto

Tobi Hughes·
Friday FotoMadeira News

Thanks to Jerry Harmyk taken from the north coast.

From our deck last evening….. you can see Sao Vicente village, Sexial and Porto Moniz.
Very spooky with a cloud hovering over the ocean….. like a scene from Star Wars!
