IFCN states “strong participation within the defined capacity” on the Areeiro trail.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, through a press release, reports that the reopening of PR1 – Vereda do Areeiro, which took place today, went “completely normally, with significant visitor turnout, in line with the maximum capacity stipulated for this phase”.

According to this note, “as expected, the initial periods of each time slot showed high demand, with the daily allocation for non-residents exhausted.” As DIÁRIO had already reported this morning, the high demand for this trail was clearly visible, with images of a veritable “pilgrimage” on the way to Pico Ruivo, starting from Pico do Areeiro.

Access management was ensured on the ground by technicians from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation and the Forestry Police Corps (CPF), “who were positioned at strategic points, namely in the Pedra Rija area (Pico do Areeiro side) and at Pico Ruivo”. “This operation ensured that access to the route was exclusively for visitors with a valid ticket, ensuring compliance with the established rules,” explains the supervisory authority.

As part of this phased reopening, the two-way route remains in place between Pico do Areeiro and Miradouro da Pedra Rija. From that point to Pico Ruivo, the route becomes one-way, in the direction Pico do Areeiro → Pico Ruivo. The exit should be via PR1.1 – Vereda da Ilha (Ilha) or PR1.2 – Vereda do Pico Ruivo (Achada do Teixeira), with the reopening of PR1.3 – Vereda da Encumeada (Encumeada) planned for a later stage.

“IFCN emphasizes that these measures are primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of users, safeguarding natural values, and guaranteeing the quality of the experience along one of the most emblematic hiking trails in the Region,” it points out, adding that it will continue to “closely monitor the progress of this reopening, appealing to all visitors to cooperate in complying with the regulations in force.”

From Diário Notícias

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