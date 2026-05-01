Maintaining the tradition of ‘May necklaces’

“There are a hundred flowers in each necklace.” José Luís explains to one of his customers how the necklaces he is selling today in front of the Funchal Cathedral are made. For about eight years, this has been the place where he sells those that are part of the May 1st tradition in Madeira.

Amidst the hustle and bustle near the Cathedral, where the lauds to Saint James the Lesser were being prayed, the man residing in Camacha hopes to sell the 150 necklaces he has available by the end of the day.

He explains to DIÁRIO that it takes about 2 to 3 minutes to make each necklace, joining the hundred flowers that compose it. The most complicated part is actually picking all the flowers, a job that took about a week. Over the years, business has remained practically the same, so with the sunny day in Funchal, he hopes that business will go well.

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