Snow covers the mountains

Several people on social media have shared various images showing the white blanket that has fallen on the mountains of Madeira, a result of the snowfall that has been occurring since yesterday.

According to IPMA forecasts, snow was expected “above 1,500 meters altitude, with accumulations of up to 10 cm”.

This phenomenon occurs following the passage of Storm Therese, which brought a sharp drop in temperatures and adverse weather conditions to the region.

Last night was already cold, and the thermometers are there to confirm it. At Pico do Areeiro, more precisely at the IPMA meteorological station installed at the top of the mountain, the thermometers hit the lowest temperature of the year today, -3.3º Celsius.

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