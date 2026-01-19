Six years in prison for domestic violence over two decades.

Let hope he gets what he deserves in prison, as 6 years is nothing. And shame on the mother also.

The Funchal Court sentenced a 49-year-old man, resident in Machico, to six years in prison for allegedly committing domestic violence against his partner for approximately two decades.

During the reading of the verdict, held this Monday in the 2000 building, the judge found the facts of the accusation proven, considering that the limits of normal family conflict had been exceeded. The court also understood that the violence exercised against the partner also affected the couple’s two children.

Three counts of domestic violence were considered: one against the woman and two against the children. The sentence imposed was six years in prison, resulting from the sum of the individual sentences.

As additional penalties, the court ordered a two-year ban on contact with the victims after serving the sentence and the payment of €10,000 in compensation.

After the verdict was read, the defendant expressed disagreement with the decision. As he left the courtroom, the mother also stated: “My son didn’t deserve this.”

From Diário Notícias

