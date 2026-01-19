‘Warsaw Spirits Competition’ awards ‘O Reizinho’ rum with a gold medal.

The largest competition dedicated to strong alcoholic beverages in Poland and Central Europe – ‘Warsaw Spirits Competition 2025’ – awarded the Madeiran rum ‘O Reizinho’ with a gold medal.

In the 8th edition of the 2025 competition, Madeira’s agricultural rum achieved a score of 89.57.

Created in 1982 by its owner, Florentino Izildo Gouveia Ferreira, the ‘O Reizinho’ distillery began with the traditional practice of grinding and producing homemade aguardente

The company produces liqueurs, aguardentes derived from sugarcane, and other spirits.

Their rum, ‘O Reizinho’, has already won several awards both nationally and internationally.

From Diário Notícias

