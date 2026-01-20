Northern Lights visible at Pico do Areeiro (with photos)

Auroras visible in Europe have reached Madeira. Photos by

Today, an unusual episode of solar activity provided the opportunity to observe auroras borealis in various parts of Europe, a rare phenomenon at lower latitudes, which was also detected in the Region, as illustrated by the images captured at Pico do Areeiro.

Normally, this phenomenon is observed in regions near the poles, but episodes of greater solar intensity, such as geomagnetic storms, can make auroras visible in areas further south than usual, as happened today.

