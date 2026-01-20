Torture: Investigation into PSP officers continues with suspects still on active duty.

The investigation into the alleged crimes of torture and rape of detainees in Lisbon’s PSP police stations is ongoing, with at least ten suspected officers remaining on duty, according to information reported by CNN Portugal.

So far, the evidence gathered by the PSP (Public Security Police) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has only led to the arrest of two officers, who are currently in pre-trial detention. One of them from Porto Santo living in Lisbon.

According to CNN Portugal, the process still faces legal constraints, as the investigating judge refused to grant it the status of special complexity, limiting the investigation period to six months.

So far, only two police officers have been charged with torture and abuse of power.

From Jornal Madeira

