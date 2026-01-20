Video shows man setting fire to Cristiano Ronaldo statue next to the CR7 Museum.

Hopefully the police would have caught up with this idiot by now.

A video posted on social media by a user identified as ‘Zaino.tcc.filipe’ is generating strong public outrage after showing him setting fire to the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo, located next to the CR7 Museum on Avenida do Mar.

In the images, which quickly spread across digital platforms, the protagonist can be seen pouring a flammable liquid on the statue, followed by the moment he sets it on fire, an act recorded and shared by himself. The flames are visible near the base of the sculpture, an action that constitutes vandalism against one of the city’s most emblematic symbols.

The statue of the Portuguese international is located in a high-traffic area, frequented daily by residents and tourists, and is associated with the promotion of tourism in Madeira and the international image of the Madeiran footballer.

At this time, the extent of the damage caused by the fire is unknown, as is whether the fire caused permanent damage to the sculpture. The case will be investigated by the police authorities and may constitute a crime of damage to public property.

The video generated strong disapproval on social media, with several users condemning the behavior and calling for the author to be held accountable, highlighting the disrespect for a public space and a symbol of the city of Funchal.

The authorities will now have to investigate the circumstances of the incident, the identity of the perpetrator, and the motivations behind this act.

