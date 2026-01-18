Violent clash in Porto Novo leaves two injured.

A collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 18th, on the Via Rápida resulted in two injuries.

As can be seen in the images received by DIÁRIO, the violent collision occurred before the exit from the Via Rápida to Porto Novo, in the parish of Gaula, involving a light vehicle and a two-wheeled vehicle.

A large contingent of Civil Protection was mobilized to the scene, comprising the Santa Cruz Fire Brigade, with 11 personnel and three vehicles, EMIR – Rapid Intervention Medical Team, Public Security Police and Via Litoral.

Two injured people, a man and a woman, were transported to the emergency room of Funchal Central Hospital.

For now, the current condition of the victims is unknown, but it is known that at least one of those involved went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

