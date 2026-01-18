André Ventura is the big winner in Madeira.

Candidate associated with the far right garners 33.42% of the vote.

André Ventura achieved the feat of winning in all 11 municipalities of Madeira in the presidential elections.

The candidate, who is the leader of Chega, achieved 33.42%, which translates to 44,862 votes cast.

António José Seguro came in second place, obtaining 22.79% (out of 30,593 votes). He was almost 11 percentage points behind André Ventura.

In third place in the Region is Luís Marques Mendes, with 14.67% of the vote. The candidate supported by PSD-Madeira obtained only 19,687 votes, followed by Cotrim de Figueiredo, with 14.37%. Gouveia e Melo, supported by José Manuel Rodrigues’ CDS, suffered a major defeat in Madeira, managing only 8.10% of the votes, far behind the leaders on the list.

Voter turnout in the region was 45.59%, with 2.97% of votes being invalid and 0.54% being blank.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...