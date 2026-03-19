Hiking trails closed in Madeira due to bad weather

The Institute for Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that all classified hiking trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be temporarily closed, following weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Furthermore, the Forest Road linking Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also remain closed during this period.

According to the same entity, the measure will remain in effect as long as the warnings for the Region persist.

“Compliance with the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities is recommended, as well as the adoption of responsible behaviors, avoiding risky situations,” the entity emphasizes.

IFCN also requests that, after the reopening of the trails, any anomalous situation, such as falling rocks, branches or trees obstructing the paths, be promptly reported to the competent authorities.

For this Thursday, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, especially on the southern slopes and in the highlands of Madeira Island until mid-morning and towards the end of the day.

Furthermore, snowfall is expected above 1200/1400 meters altitude, gradually rising to the highest points of Madeira Island from the afternoon onwards.

Regarding the wind, IPMA has issued a more severe (orange) warning for wind due to Storm Therese, with the critical period in mountainous regions between 3:00 PM today and 12:00 AM on Friday.

With winds potentially bringing gusts of 120 km/h, this 9-hour period will see gusts of up to 85 km/h in the lower-lying areas throughout the rest of the Madeira archipelago.

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